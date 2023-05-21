WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had assured him F-16 fighter jets that could be provided to Ukraine by its Western donors would not be used to go into Russian territory.

Biden and Zelenskyy met on the sidelines of G7 summit in Japan.

"I have a flat assurance from Zelenskyy that they will not use it to go on and move into Russian geographic territory, but wherever Russian troops are within Ukraine in the area, they would be able to do that," Biden said during a press conference in Japan.