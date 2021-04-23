UrduPoint.com
Biden Says 'Great Progress' Made During First Day Of Climate Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 08:15 PM

Biden Says 'Great Progress' Made During First Day of Climate Summit

Tremendous progress was made during the first day of the Leaders Summit on Climate, US President Joe Biden said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Tremendous progress was made during the first day of the Leaders Summit on Climate, US President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"We made a great progress in my view so far," Biden said in his speech during the second day of the virtual summit organized by the United States.

Biden pointed out he considers the summit to be the start on a path that would take the international community to the United Nations conference on climate change in Glasgow in November. The US president urged the international community to fulfill commitments on climate change.

The leaders of 40 countries are participating in the two-day summit.

