Biden Says Growing Recognition Exists That NATO Has New Challenges Including Russia, China

(@FahadShabbir)

There has been a growing recognition in recent years that NATO is facing new challenges, including Russia and China, US President Joe Biden said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) There has been a growing recognition in recent years that NATO is facing new challenges, including Russia and China, US President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"There is a growing recognition over the last couple of years that we have new challenges, and we have Russia that is not acting in a way that is consistent with what we had hoped, as well as China," Biden said during a conversation with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the military alliance's summit in Brussels.