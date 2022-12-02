UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Had Detailed Discussion With Macron On Inflation Reduction Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) US President Joe Biden after a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Thursday said that they had a detailed discussion on the Inflation Reduction Act.

"We had a detailed discussion on the Inflation Reduction Act...

we did talk about that a good deal," Biden said at a joint press conference.

On Wednesday, Macron criticized the United States' trade policy at a meeting with US lawmakers, the France 24 broadcaster reported. He called the Inflation Reduction Act, a US domestic energy production investment and clean energy promotion policy, "supper aggressive."

Macron urged the United States to engage in closer trade coordination with Europe.

