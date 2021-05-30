UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Had Long Conversation On Human Rights With Xi Jinping

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 08:50 PM

Biden Says Had Long Conversation on Human Rights With Xi Jinping

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden said Sunday he had recently had a long conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in which he made it clear the US would speak out on human rights.

"I had a long conversation, two hours, recently with president Xi making it clear that we could do nothing but speak out for human rights around the world because that's who we are," Biden said in his remarks at a Memorial Day ceremony in Delaware.

More Stories From World

