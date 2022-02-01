UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Had 'Productive' Call With Zelenskyy, Continues To Engage In Diplomacy

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Biden Says Had 'Productive' Call With Zelenskyy, Continues to Engage in Diplomacy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he had a productive call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, last week and continues to engage in "non-stop diplomacy."

"I had a productive talk last week with President Zelenskyy, and we continue engage in non-stop diplomacy," Biden told reporters at the White House.

CNN reported, citing a senior Ukrainian official, that the talks between the two "did not go well" due to differences over the risks levels of an alleged "Russian invasion." Biden purportedly told Zelenskyy that an invasion of Ukraine may be imminent, while the latter questioned the assessment. White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne dismissed the reports as false.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House May

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

24 minutes ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

24 minutes ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

24 minutes ago
 UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: s ..

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: study

28 minutes ago
 Germany arrests two suspects in double police kill ..

Germany arrests two suspects in double police killing

28 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>