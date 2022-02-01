Biden Says Had 'Productive' Call With Zelenskyy, Continues to Engage in Diplomacy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he had a productive call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, last week and continues to engage in "non-stop diplomacy."

"I had a productive talk last week with President Zelenskyy, and we continue engage in non-stop diplomacy," Biden told reporters at the White House.

CNN reported, citing a senior Ukrainian official, that the talks between the two "did not go well" due to differences over the risks levels of an alleged "Russian invasion." Biden purportedly told Zelenskyy that an invasion of Ukraine may be imminent, while the latter questioned the assessment. White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne dismissed the reports as false.