Biden Says Had 'Very Good Meeting' With Turkey's Erdogan

Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:06 AM

Biden Says Had 'Very Good Meeting' With Turkey's Erdogan

US President Joe Biden told reporters on Monday that he had a very good bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters on Monday that he had a very good bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels.

"We had a very good meeting," Biden said as quoted in a press pool report.

Earlier in the day, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden was expected to raise US concerns over Turkey's acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system.

More Stories From World

