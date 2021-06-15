Biden Says Had 'Very Good Meeting' With Turkey's Erdogan
Tue 15th June 2021
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters on Monday that he had a very good bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels.
"We had a very good meeting," Biden said as quoted in a press pool report.
Earlier in the day, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden was expected to raise US concerns over Turkey's acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system.