Biden Says 'Hard To Tell' If Ukraine Reached Turning Point - White House Press Pool

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden told reporters that it is hard to determine whether Ukraine has reached a turning point with its counteroffensive amid Russia's special military operation, according to a White House press pool report.

"The question is unanswerable," Biden said on Tuesday when asked whether Ukraine reached a turning point. "It's hard to tell. It's clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress, but it's going to be a long haul."

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States assesses that Russia maintains significant armed forces in Ukraine despite the counteroffensive and that it is too early to predict the outcome of Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces carried out a counteroffensive against Russian-held positions in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions, which was launched with the assistance of the US and UK intelligence services, according to US Senator Mark Warner.

Russian troops near Kharkiv were relocated and regrouped to more effectively continue the special military operation in the Donbas, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

