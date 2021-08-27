Biden Says Has Been Engaged All Day With US Military Commanders In Afghanistan, Qatar
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 02:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he has been in constant touch with the US commanders both in Afghanistan, Qatar as well as at the Defense Department about the deadly terrorist attacks in Kabul.
"I've been engaged all day in constant contact with the military commanders here in Washington at the Pentagon as well as in Afghanistan and Doha," Biden said.