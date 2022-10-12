Biden Says Has Confidence in His Son Hunter Biden Amid Legal Troubles

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said during an interview that he has confidence in his son Hunter Biden as he faces legal troubles for alleged tax crimes and false statements related to a gun purchase he made.

"I'm confident that what he says and does are consistent with what happens," Biden said during an interview that aired on CNN on Tuesday night.

Biden said his son has been doing better for a couple of years now.

The Washington Post reported last week that US Federal agents have collected enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and making false statements related to a gun purchase.

The tax fraud investigation revolves around whether Hunter Biden failed to declare income from local and overseas businesses, the report said.

Federal agents also found Hunter Biden allegedly lied when he filled out a form before the acquisition of a handgun in 2018. By declaring that he wasn't an "unlawful user" or addicted to marijuana and other antidepressants, he contradicted himself as having priorly admitted to smoking crack cocaine, the report added.

The US attorney for Delaware, nominated by former President Donald Trump, will decide whether he green lights the charges against Biden's son, who has been under investigation since 2018.