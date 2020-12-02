UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Has 'Done Something Good' for US by Thwarting Trump's Plans for 2nd Term

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Projected US President-elect Joe Biden has told The New York Times in an interview that he had "done something good for the country" by ensuring that Donald Trump will not stay in the White House for another term.

"I feel like I've done something good for the country by making sure that Donald Trump is not going to be president for four more years," Biden said.

The Democrat still noted that he does not feel any "elation," given challenges that the country is facing while fighting the pandemic.

"There's a lot of work to do.

I'm just focused on getting some things done as quickly as I can," he added.

According to Biden, how much he will get done will depend on the behavior of Republicans in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

With the official results of the November 3 presidential election yet to be announced, all major US media outlets have called the race for Biden. Trump has not conceded his defeat, saying that his victory was stolen via massive mail-in fraud. He, however, did instruct his team to start the transition in late November.

