Biden Says Has Faith In New York Police Regarding Possible Trump Indictment Unrest

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Biden Says Has Faith in New York Police Regarding Possible Trump Indictment Unrest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) President Joe Biden said on Monday that he has faith in the New York City Police Department (NYPD), when asked whether he has concerns about potential unrest after the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

"No, I have faith in the New York Police Department," Biden said.

On Monday, Trump landed in New York ahead of his indictment in a Manhattan court on charges linked to alleged hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels.

