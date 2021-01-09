UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Has Great Confidence In Secret Service To Ensure Inauguration 'Goes Off Safely'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden said on Friday that he was confident in the ability of the Secret Service to ensure his inauguration into office on January 20 will go off safely.

"I have great confidence in the Secret Service. I have great confidence in their ability to make sure that the inauguration goes off safely and goes off without a hitch," Biden said in a press conference.

Biden also said that President Donald Trump's decision to skip the inauguration is a positive development, "one of the few things" they had ever agreed on.

"He exceeded even my worst notions about him," Biden said. "He's been an embarrassment to the country."

When asked about Vice President Mike Pence, Biden said he is welcomed to attend the ceremony.

"We'll be honored to have him there and move forward with the transition," Biden said.

