Biden Says Has 'hope' For Gaza Ceasefire By Next Monday
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 09:30 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) US President Joe Biden said Monday he hoped a ceasefire in Gaza could start by the beginning of next week.
Amid a spiraling humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory, representatives from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, France and elsewhere have acted as go-betweens for Israel and Hamas, seeking a halt to the fighting and the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.
A deal could also include the exchange of dozens of hostages for several hundred Palestinian detainees held by Israel.
Biden was asked during a visit to New York when such an agreement might start, and answered, "My national security advisor tells me that we're close, we're close, we're not done yet."
"My hope is by next Monday we'll have a ceasefire," Biden added.
Representatives from several parties, not including Gaza rulers Hamas, met in Paris over the weekend and "came to an understanding... about what the basic contours of a hostage deal for temporary ceasefire would look like," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN Sunday.
And after the Paris meeting, Egyptian, Qatari and US "experts" met in Doha in recent days for talks also attended by Israeli and Hamas representatives, state-linked Egyptian media said, hoping to secure a truce before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
A Hamas source told AFP that "some new amendments" were proposed on contentious issues, but "Israel did not present any substantive position on the terms of the ceasefire and the withdrawal from the Gaza Strip."
