Open Menu

Biden Says Has 'hope' For Gaza Ceasefire By Next Monday

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Biden says has 'hope' for Gaza ceasefire by next Monday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) US President Joe Biden said Monday he hoped a ceasefire in Gaza could start by the beginning of next week.

Amid a spiraling humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory, representatives from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, France and elsewhere have acted as go-betweens for Israel and Hamas, seeking a halt to the fighting and the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

A deal could also include the exchange of dozens of hostages for several hundred Palestinian detainees held by Israel.

Biden was asked during a visit to New York when such an agreement might start, and answered, "My national security advisor tells me that we're close, we're close, we're not done yet."

"My hope is by next Monday we'll have a ceasefire," Biden added.

Representatives from several parties, not including Gaza rulers Hamas, met in Paris over the weekend and "came to an understanding... about what the basic contours of a hostage deal for temporary ceasefire would look like," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN Sunday.

And after the Paris meeting, Egyptian, Qatari and US "experts" met in Doha in recent days for talks also attended by Israeli and Hamas representatives, state-linked Egyptian media said, hoping to secure a truce before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

A Hamas source told AFP that "some new amendments" were proposed on contentious issues, but "Israel did not present any substantive position on the terms of the ceasefire and the withdrawal from the Gaza Strip."

Related Topics

Exchange Israel Egypt White House Gaza France Visit Qatar Paris Doha New York United States Sunday Muslim Media From Agreement Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

5 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

41 minutes ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

10 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

10 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

10 hours ago
 Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanc ..

Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche

10 hours ago
Sideways American lander sends first images back f ..

Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon

10 hours ago
 Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduce ..

Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six

10 hours ago
 PML-N advocates nation's progress over political r ..

PML-N advocates nation's progress over political revenge: Ranjha

10 hours ago
 Search and combing operation conducted in PS Khann ..

Search and combing operation conducted in PS Khanna limits

10 hours ago
 US regulator sues to block $24.6 bn Kroger superma ..

US regulator sues to block $24.6 bn Kroger supermarket deal

10 hours ago
 EHD aimed to provide free education to needy stude ..

EHD aimed to provide free education to needy students

10 hours ago

More Stories From World