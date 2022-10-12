Biden Says Has No Intention to Meet With Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said he does not have any intention to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I have no intention of meeting with him but for example, if he came to me at G20 and said I want to talk about the release of (Brittney) Griner, I would meet with him.

I mean it would depend," Biden said on Tuesday. "It would depend on specifically what he wanted to talk about. But look, he's acted brutally, he's acted brutally. I think he's committed war crimes. And so I don't, I don't see any rationale to meet with him now."