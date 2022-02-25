Biden Says Has No Plans to Speak With Putin at This Point

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he has no plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in the day, Russia began a military operation in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help in countering Ukrainian aggression.

"I have no plans to talk with Putin," Biden said during a press conference, as he announced new sanctions on Moscow.