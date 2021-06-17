UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Has No Problem Doing Business With Russia, Wants To See Russian Economy Prosper

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Biden Says Has No Problem Doing Business With Russia, Wants to See Russian Economy Prosper

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he has no problem doing business with Russia and wants to see the country's economy prosper.

"By the way, we talked about trade," Biden said after the bilateral summit in Geneva.

"I don't have any problem with doing business with Russia as long as they do it based on international norms. It's in our interest to see the Russian people do well economically, I don't have a problem with that."

Related Topics

Business Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

5 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

1 hour ago

KP records 7 more deaths from Coronavirus

2 minutes ago

Future Direction of US-Russia Trade Relations Depe ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador Antonov Expected to Return to U ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Biden Touched Upon Potential Mutual Recogni ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.