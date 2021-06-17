Biden Says Has No Problem Doing Business With Russia, Wants to See Russian Economy Prosper

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he has no problem doing business with Russia and wants to see the country's economy prosper.

"By the way, we talked about trade," Biden said after the bilateral summit in Geneva.

"I don't have any problem with doing business with Russia as long as they do it based on international norms. It's in our interest to see the Russian people do well economically, I don't have a problem with that."