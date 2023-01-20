Biden Says Has 'No Regrets' for Mishandling Classified Records

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden said during a press conference in California that he has "no regrets" over the mishandling of classified records from the time he was vice president of the United States that were recently found in his private office and garage.

"We found a handful of documents that were filed in the wrong place, we immediately turned them over to the (National) Archives and Justice Department," Biden said on Thursday. "We're fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.

I think you're going to find there's nothing there, I have no regrets."

Biden added that he is following the guidance of what his lawyers have told him to do on this matter.

Earlier this month, the US government publicly acknowledged it has undertaken an investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified materials after his lawyers discovered sensitive documents in Biden's think-tank office and his residence.