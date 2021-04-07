WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he has not spoken to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about China's alleged responsibility for the spread of novel coronavirus across the world.

"No, I haven't had that conversation with President Xi," Biden replied to a question if he had a chance to ask his counterpart if reports that China may have misled the world at the beginning of the pandemic are true.

Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, repeatedly accused China of covering up the coronavirus outbreak and failing the warn the world about the danger of a pandemic.