WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he has not yet read Russia's written response to security proposals.

"I have not read it yet, I cannot comment on it," Biden told reporters.

Russia delivered the written response to US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan earlier in the day.