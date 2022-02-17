UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Has Not Yet Read Russia's Response To Security Proposals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Biden Says Has Not Yet Read Russia's Response to Security Proposals

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he has not yet read Russia's written response to security proposals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he has not yet read Russia's written response to security proposals.

"I have not read it yet, I cannot comment on it," Biden told reporters.

Russia delivered the written response to US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan earlier in the day.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

EU Commissioner Meets WIth Egyptian Energy Ministe ..

EU Commissioner Meets WIth Egyptian Energy Minister, Discuss LNG, Renewables

2 minutes ago
 Cold storage catches fire, staff rescued safely

Cold storage catches fire, staff rescued safely

2 minutes ago
 Citizenship certificate to Pakistani woman detaine ..

Citizenship certificate to Pakistani woman detained in India, issued: Rasheed

2 minutes ago
 Four dead as storms pummel Europe

Four dead as storms pummel Europe

2 minutes ago
 Iraqi Ambassador calls on Sheikh Rasheed

Iraqi Ambassador calls on Sheikh Rasheed

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's envoy-designate to Saudi Arabia meets p ..

Pakistan's envoy-designate to Saudi Arabia meets prime minister

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>