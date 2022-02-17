Biden Says Has Not Yet Read Russia's Response To Security Proposals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 09:28 PM
US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he has not yet read Russia's written response to security proposals
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he has not yet read Russia's written response to security proposals.
"I have not read it yet, I cannot comment on it," Biden told reporters.
Russia delivered the written response to US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan earlier in the day.