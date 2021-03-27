WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday that he has not yet spoken to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping about an upcoming global climate summit, but added that both leaders are invited.

"They know they're invited. But I haven't spoken to either one of them yet," Biden said when asked if he had invited Xi and Putin to next month's event.

The summit is expected to be held virtually and attended by around 40 world leaders.