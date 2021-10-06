Biden Says He and Xi Agreed to Abide by Taiwan Agreement - White House Pool

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss China's military activity near Taiwan and both sides agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement, the White House press pool said in a report.

"I've spoken with Xi about Taiwan.

We agree, we will abide by the Taiwan agreement. That's where we are and I made it clear that I don't think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement," Biden said on Tuesday as quoted by the press pool.

China recently sent close to 150 military aircraft, including fighter jets and bombers, near Taiwan as the United States and allies conduct military drills near the South China Sea.