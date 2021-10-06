UrduPoint.com

Biden Says He And Xi Agreed To Abide By Taiwan Agreement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss China's military activity near Taiwan and both sides agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement, the White House press pool said.

"I've spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree, we will abide by the Taiwan agreement. That's where we are and I made it clear that I don't think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement," Biden said on Tuesday as quoted by the press pool.

China recently sent close to 150 military aircraft, including fighter jets and bombers, near Taiwan as the United States and allies conduct military drills near the South China Sea.

The Chinese military aircraft entered the Taiwan's identification zone in two droves during the day and at night, prompting Taiwan to scramble patrol planes to ward them off.

China sees Taiwan as its breakaway province. The island has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949 when an opposition nationalist party retreated there during a civil war and set up a government.

