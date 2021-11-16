Biden Says He and Xi Should Meet Face to Face Next Time

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden said at the beginning of a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that he expects to meet with Xi in person next time, according to a White House press pool report.

"Next time, I hope we get to do it face to face like we used to, when we traveled through China," Biden said.

The US leader said he is happy to have found time to meet with Xi.