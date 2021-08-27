Biden Says He Asked US Military for Plans to Strike Islamic State-Khorasan Assets, Leaders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) President Joe Biden said he instructed US military commanders to develop plans to strike the terror group Islamic State-Khorasan's assets and leadership following the deadly attacks in Kabul that killed 12 US service members.

"I've also ordered my commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K [Islamic State-Khorasan] assets, leadership and facilities," Biden said during remarks at the White House on Thursday. "We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose."

Biden also said he will approve the deployment of additional US forces to Afghanistan if military commanders need additional troops to carry out operations.