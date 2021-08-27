UrduPoint.com

Biden Says He Asked US Military For Plans To Strike Islamic State-Khorasan Assets, Leaders

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 03:00 AM

Biden Says He Asked US Military for Plans to Strike Islamic State-Khorasan Assets, Leaders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) President Joe Biden said he instructed US military commanders to develop plans to strike the terror group Islamic State-Khorasan's assets and leadership following the deadly attacks in Kabul that killed 12 US service members.

"I've also ordered my commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K [Islamic State-Khorasan] assets, leadership and facilities," Biden said during remarks at the White House on Thursday. "We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose."

Biden also said he will approve the deployment of additional US forces to Afghanistan if military commanders need additional troops to carry out operations.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul White House

Recent Stories

Community commitment to safety guidelines has led ..

Community commitment to safety guidelines has led to significant decrease in inf ..

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns attack near Kabul Airport

UAE strongly condemns attack near Kabul Airport

2 hours ago
 UAE begins hosting, providing social care for Afgh ..

UAE begins hosting, providing social care for Afghan families under Mohamed bin ..

3 hours ago
 Australian PM thanks UAE for facilitating evacuati ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation of Australian citizens from ..

3 hours ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan plying key role for peace in region, says ..

Pakistan plying key role for peace in region, says Governor Balochistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.