Biden Says He Did Not See Way to Withdraw From Afghanistan Without 'Chaos Ensuing'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden in an interview said that he did not see any way to pull out from Afghanistan without chaos ensuing.

"I don't think it could have been handled in a way that, we're gonna go back in hindsight and look - but the idea that somehow, there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens," Biden told ABC news' George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday.