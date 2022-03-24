Biden Says He Does Not Believe Ukraine Will Have to Cede Territory to Russia

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that it is up to Kiev to decide on whether to cede any of its territory to Russia, but he does not believe they will have to

"I don't believe that they're going to have to do that, but that's... their judgment to make," Biden said when asked whether he thinks Kiev should cede some territory to gain a ceasefire with Russia.