Biden Says He Does Not Envision National Shutdown Over Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Presumed US President-elect Joe Biden vowed on Thursday not to impose a nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that will hurt the economy, though he pledged to "follow the science" in battling the pandemic.

"I'm not going to shut down the economy, period. I'm going to shut down the virus," Biden told reporters on Thursday.