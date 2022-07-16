Biden Says He Does Not Regret Calling Saudi Arabia Pariah Country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he does not regret calling Saudi Arabia a "pariah state" for its alleged role in the killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

"I don't regret anything that I said. What happened to Khashoggi was outrageous," Biden said during a press briefing. "(I)f anything occurs like that again, they'll get that response and much more."