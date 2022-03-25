UrduPoint.com

Biden Says He Dreams Of Winning Election Without Opposition

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden during his visit to the European Council on Thursday said that he is dreaming of winning an election without opposition.

"I came to congratulate a man (European Council President Charles Michel) who just got re-elected without opposition. I dream about that someday," Biden told a press briefing.

During a separate press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels earlier in the day, Biden said that he would be very fortunate if he were to have Donald Trump running against him in the next election.

The US president is currently in Europe and, after having attended an extraordinary NATO summit on the situation in Ukraine and a G7 meeting, he is joining a European Council summit and meeting with European Council President Charles Michel before ending his trip in Warsaw on Saturday, where he will discuss humanitarian issues with his Polish counterpart.

