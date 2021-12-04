WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters that he expected a "long discussion" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stressing that he respects no one's "red lines" referring to the Russian leader's recent remarks on Ukraine.

"We've been aware of Russia's actions for a long time and my expectation is we're going to have a long discussion ... I won't accept anybody's red line," Biden said, answering the question what he can do to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine.