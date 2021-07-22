Biden Says He First Felt Like World Leader When Sitting Across From Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he first felt like the leader of the free world when he sat across from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"You always hear 'leader of the free world.' Well, I realized when I'm sitting across from Putin, who I know, he knows who I am.

I know who he is. He knows I mean what I say and can do what I say," Biden said during a CNN townhall event on Wednesday. "It's the first time I've ever felt the notion that I am in the office that is the leader of the free world."