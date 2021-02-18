(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he spoke over the telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and characterized the conversation as being "good."

"Good conversation," Biden told reporters, but did not provide any details as to the topics he discussed with Netanyahu.

The Office of Israel's Prime Minister issued a statement saying the two officials discussed cooperation in various areas as well as regional issues.

"The conversation was very warm and friendly and continued for approximately one hour. The two leaders noted their longstanding personal connection and said that they would work together to continue strengthening the steadfast alliance between Israel and the United States," the office said via Twitter.

Biden and Netanyahu also discussed the future advancement of the recently concluded peace accords and teh threat Iran poses, it added.