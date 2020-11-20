Biden Says He Has No Plans to Strengthen US Sanctions, Tariffs Imposed on China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Presumed US President-elect Joe Biden said during a press conference that he has no plans to strengthen the sanctions and tariffs the United States has imposed on China, but wants to ensure "bright lines" are respected by Beijing.

"This is not about punishing China, it is about making sure China understands they are going to play with other rules," Biden told reporters when asked about possibly imposing new sanctions and tariffs on China.

Biden reiterated his plans for the United States to rejoin the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Paris Climate Accord at the first day of his presidency.

"We have to make sure that the rest of the world and we get together to make sure there are certain bright lines that Chinese understand," Biden said.

Although the results of the November 3 presidential election are yet to be certified, major US media networks have projected that Biden is the winner. Incumbent President Donald Trump has said he is the winner but the victory was stolen from him via massive fraud and acts of impropriety.

Trump has initiated audits and recounts as well as filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts to seek redress. Some states have said they did not find substantial evidence of election fraud.