UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says He Hopes And Expects US, Russia To Work Out Modus Vivendi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:40 AM

Biden Says He Hopes and Expects US, Russia to Work Out Modus Vivendi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he hoped and expected to work out a modus vivendi with Russia after imposing new sanctions against Moscow.

"My hope and expectation is we'll be able to work out a modus vivendi, and what is important is that we have direct talks and that we continue to be in contact," Biden said on Thursday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

2 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

2 hours ago

Polish Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 3 Em ..

2 hours ago

Malawi Disposes of Over 16,000 Expired AstraZeneca ..

2 hours ago

New WHO Global Compact launched to speed up action ..

2 hours ago

Finland Starts Procurement Talks With Russia for S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.