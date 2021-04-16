Biden Says He Hopes and Expects US, Russia to Work Out Modus Vivendi

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he hoped and expected to work out a modus vivendi with Russia after imposing new sanctions against Moscow.

"My hope and expectation is we'll be able to work out a modus vivendi, and what is important is that we have direct talks and that we continue to be in contact," Biden said on Thursday.