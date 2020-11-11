UrduPoint.com
Biden Says He Hopes To Pick People For Some Cabinet Posts By Thanksgiving Holiday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Biden Says He Hopes to Pick People for Some Cabinet Posts by Thanksgiving Holiday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Presumed US President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday he hopes to reveal at least some of his picks for the Cabinet positions in his administration before Thanksgiving, celebrated in the United States on November 26.

"One of the things that that I would do as President-elect and when I become President is lay out to Republicans as well as Democrats who we intend to name for each Cabinet position," Biden told reporters. "I hope we are able to be in a position to let people know, at least a couple that we want, before Thanksgiving, and we'll just work this out."

