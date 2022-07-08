Biden Says He Is Stunned, Outraged By Abe Assassination, US Stands With Japan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden says he is stunned and outraged by the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and added that the United States stands with Japan in its moment of grief, according to a statement released by the White house on Friday.

Abe died Friday at the Nara Medical University Hospital after being shot several times during a public speech. He was 67 years old.

"I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed while campaigning. This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him. I had the privilege to work closely with Prime Minister Abe," Biden said. "The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief. I send my deepest condolences to his family."