Biden Says He Made Clear To Chinese President Xi That US Supports Taiwan Act
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 02:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that during his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping he expressed the United States' support for the Taiwan Act.
"We made very clear we support the Taiwan Act and that's it. It's independent. It makes its own decisions," Biden said as quoted by the White House pool.