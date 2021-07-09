UrduPoint.com
Biden Says He Made Clear To Putin US Expects Action Against Ransomware Attackers

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The United States expects Russia to take action against cybercriminals conducting ransomware operations from Russian territory if Washington provides the necessary information for Moscow to act, President Joe Biden said during a press briefing on Friday.

"I made it very clear to [Putin] that the United States expects when a ransomware operation is coming from his soil - even though it's not sponsored by the state - we expect them to act if we give them enough information to act on who that is," Biden said in response to a question about his telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day.

