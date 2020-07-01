UrduPoint.com
Biden Says He May Request US Intelligence Briefing On Russian Actions In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:40 AM

Biden Says He May Request US Intelligence Briefing on Russian Actions in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday said he may request a US intelligence briefing regarding allegations of Russian actions against American forces in Afghanistan.

Several lawmakers said they have been briefed by US intelligence on claims Russian agents paid Taliban fighters to target American troops in Afghanistan - allegations Russia denies. However, Congressman Adam Schiff told the Wall Street Journal that one of the US intelligence agencies has a dissenting view and evidence to dispute the accusations.

"They have not offered a classified briefing, and as this proceeds, I may very well do that," Biden said at an event in Delaware.

"If it doesn't get cleared up quickly then I will seek and ask if I can be briefed."

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said the unsubstantiated allegations are meant to disrupt cooperation between Washington and Moscow.

On Friday, the New York Times ran an article citing unnamed intelligence officials as saying that President Donald Trump had been presented with an intelligence report claiming Russia could have paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US and coalition troops in Afghanistan. Trump denied being briefed while some lawmakers claimed he received the information in his daily briefing package.

