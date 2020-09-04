UrduPoint.com
Biden Says He Met Blake Family In Kenosha, Talked With Wounded Son Over Phone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:50 AM

Biden Says He Met Blake Family in Kenosha, Talked With Wounded Son Over Phone

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said during a meeting with community leaders in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday that he spoke briefly with Jacob Blake Jr. on the telephone and met with several members of his family in person.

"I just spent an hour or more with the family as I got off the airplane, had an opportunity to spend some time with Jacob on the phone, he's out of ICU [Intensive Care Unit]," Biden said.

A family attorney, Ben Crump, said in a statement earlier in the day that Blake's family was grateful for the meeting with Biden.

Crump added that Blake's family talked about the need for systemic reform, the disparate treatment of minorities in police interactions, including Biden's plans for change.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, and toured a section of the city damaged by rioting last week to promote his message oflaw and order.

Riots erupted  in Kenosha after police shot responded to a domestic disturbance call and shot Blake seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the shoulders down. According to the Kenosha Professional Police Association, Blake forcefully resisted arrest.

