Biden Says He Proposed to Meet Putin in Europe to Launch Strategic Stability Dialogue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the two meet in Europe this summer to launch strategic stability talks.

"I proposed that we [Biden and Putin] meet in person this summer in Europe for a summit to address the range of issues facing both of our countries.

Our teams are discussing that possibility right now. And out of that summit... the United States and Russia could launch a strategic stability dialogue to pursue cooperation and arms control, and security," Biden said on Thursday about a conversation he held with his Russian counterpart.