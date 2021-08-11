- Home
Biden Says He Respects Cuomo's Decision To Resign
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 12:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he respects Andrew Cuomo's decision to step down as New York Governor over the sexual harassment allegations.
"I respect the Governor's decision, and I respect the decision he made," Biden said at a briefing in the White House.
