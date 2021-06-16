UrduPoint.com
Biden Says He Sees Genuine Prospects For Better US-Russia Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he sees a genuine opportunity to significantly improve the relationship between the United States and Russia after he met earlier with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"I am not standing here saying because the President and I agreed that we would do these things then all of a sudden it is going to work. I am not saying that. What I am saying is I think there is a genuine prospect to significantly improve the relationship between our two countries without us giving up a single solitary thing based on principle and our values," Biden said during a press conference.

"We will find out within the next six months to a year whether or not we actually have a strategic dialogue that matters. We will find out whether we work to deal with everything from release of people in Russian prisons or not. We will find out whether we have a cybersecurity arrangement that begins to bring some order," Biden said.

The US president voiced confidence that neither Russia, nor the US wants "to be in a situation where we were in a new Cold War."

"And I truly believe he [Putin] thinks that. He understands that," Biden said. He added that while Putin may have concerns "about being encircled, that we in fact are looking to take down", these are not the driving force for him in shaping relationship with the US.

