Biden Says He Stands Ready for Second Presidential Debate With Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Monday that he is ready to engage US President Donald Trump in a second debate despite concerns about the possibility of contracting the novel coronavirus.

"If the scientists say that it is safe... I think that is fine.

I will do whatever experts say is the appropriate thing to do," Biden told reporters.

The second of three presidential debates between Trump and Biden is scheduled on October 15.

On Friday, Trump announced that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The US president was taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland later on that day and is expected to be released on Monday.