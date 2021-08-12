Biden Says He Stands With Local Officials Opposing Governors' Mask Mandate Bans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he stands together with local officials defying governors who have instituted face mask bans in their states.

"To the mayors, school superintendents, educators, local leaders who are standing up to the governors politicizing mask protection for our kids: Thank you, thank you as well," Biden said. "I stand with you all."