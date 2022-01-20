Biden Says He Thinks Possibility Exists To Have Summit With Putin To De-Escalate Tensions
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 03:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden said he thinks there is a possibility to organize a bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon in order to address security concerns in Eastern Europe.
"I still think that is a possibility," Biden said during a press conference on Wednesday when asked if there will be another summit with Putin as a way to de-escalate tensions.