Biden Says He Thinks Putin Still Does Not Want 'Full-Blown War'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 02:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want a full-blown war with Ukraine.
"I think he still does not want a full-blown war," Biden said during a press conference on Wednesday.
