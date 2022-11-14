Biden Says He Thinks US Elections Sent Strong Message Around World

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he thinks that the US midterm elections sent a strong message around world that the United States is here to stay and that the republic has survived

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he thinks that the US midterm elections sent a strong message around world that the United States is here to stay and that the republic has survived.

"I think the US elections has sent strong message around the world that US is here to stay, republic has survived, we're going to stay fully engaged in the world," Biden said.