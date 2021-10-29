Biden Says He Thought France Was Informed About AUKUS Submarine Deal With Australia

UrduPoint.com

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he thought France had been informed of the Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) deal to supply submarines to Canberra rather than Paris doing so as originally agreed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he thought France had been informed of the Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) deal to supply submarines to Canberra rather than Paris doing so as originally agreed.

Biden made the comment during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after the two leaders met in the lead-up to the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rome.

"I think what happened was, to use an English phrase, what we did was clumsy. It was not done with a lot of grace. I was under the impression certain things had happened that hadn't happened... I was under the impression that France had been informed long before that the deal was not going through. I, honest to God, did not know you had not been," Biden said.

